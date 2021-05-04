AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.480-4.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.48-4.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.86.

NYSE AME traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $136.03. 1,358,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 19.09%.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

