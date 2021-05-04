AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 240,430 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,071,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 240,430 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.06% of Manulife Financial worth $23,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter worth $44,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

MFC stock opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.2205 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 27.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MFC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Alliance Securities reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.