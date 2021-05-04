AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Acquires 35,831 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,831 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $23,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $114.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.94. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,230 shares of company stock worth $5,404,091. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

