AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 140,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,639,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned about 0.09% of CarMax at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,023,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,185,000 after purchasing an additional 121,117 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,934,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,690,000 after purchasing an additional 322,692 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,528,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,366,000 after purchasing an additional 15,856 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,773,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 97.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 9,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.31, for a total value of $1,155,357.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,814.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 214,396 shares of company stock worth $28,060,337. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.41 and a 12 month high of $138.00.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

