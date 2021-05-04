AntiMatter Market Cap Reaches $17.80 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 4th. In the last week, AntiMatter has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00003370 BTC on exchanges. AntiMatter has a market capitalization of $17.80 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00045860 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.