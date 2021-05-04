Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at JMP Securities

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.14 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 856,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,876,000 after purchasing an additional 56,828 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 94,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 69,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

