Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.10 billion-$7.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.63 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arconic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.80.

ARNC stock traded up $5.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.00. 2,968,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,265. Arconic has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Arconic had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arconic news, CEO Timothy Donald Myers bought 5,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.52 per share, with a total value of $112,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,454,280.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446 over the last ninety days.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

