Arepacoin Price Down 53.9% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Arepacoin has a total market capitalization of $81,178.65 and $3.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Arepacoin has traded 53.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arepacoin Coin Profile

AREPA is a coin. Its genesis date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,158,513 coins. Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

Arepacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

