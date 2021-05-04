Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.980-1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AHH. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armada Hoffler Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 314,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,137. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.60. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $44.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

