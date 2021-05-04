Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $51.84

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.84 and last traded at $51.74, with a volume of 493597 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $379.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Assured Guaranty by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,820,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth about $29,742,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 754.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 623,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 550,554 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 1,135.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 509,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,558,000 after purchasing an additional 468,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 460,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.