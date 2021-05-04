Audius (AUDIO) Reaches Market Cap of $278.73 Million

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Audius coin can now be bought for $2.32 or 0.00004303 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $278.73 million and approximately $39.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Audius has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.57 or 0.00089969 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00069080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.99 or 0.00857675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,256.77 or 0.09738085 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00101080 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00044645 BTC.

About Audius

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official website is audius.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Audius using one of the exchanges listed above.

