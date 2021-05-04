Autonio Market Capitalization Reaches $21.01 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Autonio has a total market cap of $21.01 million and $1.42 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000473 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,786.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,323,050 coins. Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

