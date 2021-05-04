Axe Trading Down 19.7% Over Last Week (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a market cap of $636,859.48 and $202.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Axe

Axe (AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

