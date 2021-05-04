Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $236 million-$249 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.67 million.

Shares of AZRE stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.30. The stock had a trading volume of 397,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,688. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -35.27 and a beta of 0.84.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The energy company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.90 million. Azure Power Global had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Azure Power Global will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Azure Power Global from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Azure Power Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Azure Power Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.14.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.