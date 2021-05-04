Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.70

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $133.70 and last traded at $133.60, with a volume of 159622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

BCPC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Balchem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens raised Balchem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Balchem from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.68.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Balchem’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 444.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Company Profile (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

