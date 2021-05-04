Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.
BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.
BSAC opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 43.95%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.
About Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.
Featured Article: Trading Halts
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.