Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BSAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander-Chile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

BSAC opened at $22.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $26.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 17.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.9285 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Banco Santander-Chile’s previous annual dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. Banco Santander-Chile’s payout ratio is 43.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 793.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

