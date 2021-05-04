Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Rating Increased to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Bankwell Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BWFG traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,052. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.06 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.66. Bankwell Financial Group has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 11.08%. Analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Waitz sold 2,664 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $54,718.56. Insiders have acquired 7,221 shares of company stock valued at $160,886 in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 48,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 418,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Bankwell Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group Company Profile

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.