Barclays Increases Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Price Target to $380.00

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $275.00 to $380.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.95.

MLM stock opened at $354.56 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $361.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $343.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 24,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.0% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,632 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

