BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get BCE alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,617,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,098,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,987 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BCE by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,611,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,970,000 after buying an additional 1,990,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth $83,322,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in BCE by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,623,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,019,000 after buying an additional 1,350,183 shares during the period. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE opened at $47.44 on Tuesday. BCE has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.96%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.