BHPCoin (BHP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.02 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. In the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. BHPCoin has a total market capitalization of $13.18 million and approximately $3.02 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded up 2,786.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin was first traded on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

