bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $116.43

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.43 and last traded at $116.43, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BMXMF shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. bioMérieux has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.