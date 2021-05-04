Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading 23.5% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 23.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market capitalization of $45,192.88 and $3,156.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,372.11 or 0.99884129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00039829 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.03 or 0.00211324 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000882 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001859 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004675 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

