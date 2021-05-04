Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.69

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.69 and last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 532678 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSM. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $9.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $77.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is 60.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 100.0% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

About Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

