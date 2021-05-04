BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Stake Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of BlackRock worth $75,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus increased their price objective on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $825.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $778.84 and its 200-day moving average is $718.66. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $451.35 and a 52-week high of $832.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,499 shares of company stock worth $10,408,036. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

