Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 460,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,853 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE:BSX opened at $43.63 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 36.59%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $387,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 24,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $974,708.58. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,637 shares of company stock worth $4,460,233. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

