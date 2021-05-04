Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.51

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.51 and last traded at $16.51, with a volume of 219697 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookline Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.08.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Peck sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $57,640.00. Also, Director Charles H. Peck sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $744,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,500 shares of company stock worth $1,518,440. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,299,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,641,000 after acquiring an additional 544,815 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 269,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after buying an additional 29,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.