Bunge (NYSE:BG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.500-7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bunge also updated its FY21 guidance to ~$7.50 EPS.

BG traded up $1.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,540,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,377. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Bunge has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $89.23.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bunge will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BG. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.63.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 49,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $3,831,356.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,865,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,099,256.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

