BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 52-Week High at $68.68

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.68 and last traded at $67.18, with a volume of 310429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.27.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWXT. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.06%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,300 shares of company stock worth $205,752. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4,116.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.