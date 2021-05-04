Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.50

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.40, with a volume of 43592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.90.

BYRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bradley Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Byrna Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.78.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $11.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 233.99% and a negative net margin of 209.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN)

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. The company offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna HD, a .68 caliber handheld personal security device that is designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, launchers, and projectiles.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.