Bytecoin (BCN) Trading 13.1% Higher This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $189.34 million and $246,694.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.65 or 0.00719628 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004648 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

