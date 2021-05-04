CACHE Gold Price Reaches $57.54 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $2.65 million worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for approximately $57.54 or 0.00105278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 59,494 coins and its circulating supply is 51,795 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CACHE Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

