Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given New $70.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JMP Securities from $47.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

NASDAQ CMBM opened at $57.29 on Tuesday. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.19, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.50.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.11 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Cumming sold 37,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $1,861,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,069.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last three months. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cambium Networks by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cambium Networks by 71.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in Cambium Networks by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

