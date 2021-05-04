Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 over the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of TSLA opened at $684.90 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.60 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $687.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $659.28. The firm has a market cap of $659.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

