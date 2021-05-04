Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 2,517 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $40.01 on Tuesday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.05, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.36.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

