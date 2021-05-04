Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,366 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.94.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $123.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.25 and a fifty-two week high of $125.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

