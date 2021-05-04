Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Set at C$44.00 by Raymond James

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) has been assigned a C$44.00 price target by equities researchers at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.24% from the company’s current price.

CPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Capital Power to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Capital Power from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.18.

TSE:CPX opened at C$39.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$35.15. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$23.72 and a 1-year high of C$39.86.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total value of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

