Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Stock Holdings Decreased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB trimmed its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,743 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned 0.06% of Centene worth $21,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $360,572,000. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,163,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,932,000 after buying an additional 954,122 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Centene by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,635,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,362,000 after buying an additional 939,404 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,888,000 after acquiring an additional 720,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,993,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,682,000 after acquiring an additional 658,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

CNC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

NYSE:CNC opened at $62.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.31.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 billion. Centene had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,820. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

