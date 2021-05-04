Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%.

Shares of CRNT stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $6.90. The stock has a market cap of $277.39 million, a PE ratio of -17.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.58.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CRNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.