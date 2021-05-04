CertiK (CTK) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One CertiK coin can now be bought for about $2.70 or 0.00005000 BTC on exchanges. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $120.41 million and $27.49 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CertiK has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,786.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 102,102,255 coins and its circulating supply is 44,611,660 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.