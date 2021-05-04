Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Purchases 167 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,431 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,343.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,185.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,918.57. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,296.01 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,473.33.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

