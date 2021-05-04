Chimpion (BNANA) Trading Up 18.5% Over Last 7 Days

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. During the last week, Chimpion has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.40 or 0.00008080 BTC on major exchanges. Chimpion has a total market cap of $139.54 million and approximately $781,044.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

Chimpion Profile

Chimpion (CRYPTO:BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chimpion’s official website is www.chimpion.io . The Reddit community for Chimpion is https://reddit.com/r/Chimpion

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

