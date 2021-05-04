Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $15,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Neil Flanzraich bought 230 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,478.60 per share, with a total value of $340,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 379 shares in the company, valued at $560,389.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,730.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,655.29.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,471.04 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $856.50 and a 12 month high of $1,579.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,476.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,404.32. The company has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a PE ratio of 175.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

