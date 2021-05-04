CIBC Boosts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$4.80 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 28.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.60.

CS opened at C$5.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$5.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a PE ratio of 13.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.99.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$193.03 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Capstone Mining will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capstone Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 104,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.46, for a total value of C$569,682.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 986,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,388,700.62. Also, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 62,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total transaction of C$260,689.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,689.80. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 745,444 shares of company stock worth $3,341,388.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

