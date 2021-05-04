CoinEx Token Price Tops $0.0630 on Major Exchanges (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. Over the last week, CoinEx Token has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinEx Token has a market capitalization of $44.62 million and $2.26 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Issued in January 2018,CoinEx Token(CET)is the native token of CoinEx Chain. CoinEx Chain presents a public chain dedicated for the decentralized exchange (DEX) with the mainnet launched in November 2019 officially. CoinEx Chain aims to create a decentralized trading system (CoinEx DEX) which is governed by the community and operated with transparent trading rules and allows the users to control their own assets. Also, It will innovatively develop an enriched ecosystem with three public chains DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain, three of which parallel each other. These three chains focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy respectively to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

