Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 321,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,235 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $25,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CL opened at $81.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $65.54 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.92.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

