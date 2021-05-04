CommunityGeneration Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (CGEN)

CommunityGeneration (CURRENCY:CGEN) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One CommunityGeneration coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CommunityGeneration has a market capitalization of $235,906.21 and $1.00 worth of CommunityGeneration was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CommunityGeneration has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00065638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.21 or 0.00274254 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.92 or 0.01168263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00032537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $428.46 or 0.00761976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,121.23 or 0.99806235 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

CommunityGeneration Coin Profile

CommunityGeneration’s total supply is 466,427,494 coins and its circulating supply is 419,588,244 coins. CommunityGeneration’s official website is www.cgen.network . CommunityGeneration’s official Twitter account is @cgennetwork

CommunityGeneration Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CommunityGeneration directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CommunityGeneration should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CommunityGeneration using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

