Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.23

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.11, with a volume of 1355773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Get Conduent alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.33. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.92.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a positive return on equity of 11.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clifford Skelton bought 20,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $100,205.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,297,115.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Scott Letier purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 247,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,887.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNDT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 2,130.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,781,000 after buying an additional 1,747,427 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,174,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Conduent by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,747,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,385,000 after buying an additional 408,095 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conduent Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.