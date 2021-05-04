Contentos Price Up 8.5% This Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar. Contentos has a market cap of $101.77 million and $14.49 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00075775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019550 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $509.50 or 0.00906100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00069453 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,869.05 or 0.10437534 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.45 or 0.00102178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00045860 BTC.

Contentos Profile

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,014,288,647 coins. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

