Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,144,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,079 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $16,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth $303,000.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

NYSE VLRS opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.51.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

VLRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.