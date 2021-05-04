Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

NASDAQ:CRSR traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.59. 3,354,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,979. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.96. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $529.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.30.

Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

